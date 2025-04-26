Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Medical Health and Irrigation Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar on Saturday conducted a comprehensive field inspection with the concerned officials regarding preparations for the Chardham Yatra 2025 in Haridwar.

"Secretary Medical Health and Irrigation R Rajesh Kumar reached Haridwar and conducted a comprehensive field inspection with the concerned officials regarding the preparations for the Chardham Yatra 2025 and the Kumbh Mela to be held in Haridwar in the year 2027. During the inspection, the preparations of the proposed ghats, roads, bridges, construction works, and infrastructure were reviewed," as per a release from Uttarakhand Health Department.

Kumar said that there are clear instructions from Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami that the convenience and safety of the devotees should be given top priority and all the works should be completed within the stipulated time frame and with high quality.

"He warned that strict action will be taken against the concerned officer if negligence is found at any level. District Magistrate/Mela Adhikari, Sub-District Magistrate, Chief Engineer Irrigation and Irrigation Engineer were also present during the inspection. The engineers present on the spot informed that the implementation of some schemes may take more than a year and many works are possible only during the canal closure. At this, the Secretary gave clear instructions that appropriate proposals for important schemes should be prepared soon and submitted to the fair office and the process of administrative and financial approval should be completed within this year so that the construction work can start on time," the release read.

R Rajesh Kumar also held a high-level meeting in Damkothi, in which the outline of organising Ardh Kumbh in a divine and grand manner on the lines of Kumbh Mela was discussed.

"He instructed that the repair and beautification of 104 ghats (total length 12.3 km) should be ensured in a phased manner so that the devotees coming for Ganga bath and darshan do not face any kind of inconvenience. Emphasis was laid on completing the work in a timely and safe manner by setting the priority of the ghats," the release read.

Kumar instructed to send concrete and scientific proposals to the government for the construction of about 3.5 km new ghats from Mayapur Barrage to Jatwada Bridge and about 2 km in Vairagi Camp area.

He also stressed on the need to construct new ghats by following the stability, structural strength and safety standards of the slab. During the inspection, immediate instructions were given to construct a new bridge on the dry river in Kharkhari area and a new bridge in place of the 170-year-old dilapidated bridge on Dhanouri-Sidkul Road. Along with this, orders were also given to complete the construction and repair work of 26 km roads under the irrigation department soon. (ANI)

