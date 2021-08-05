Gopeshwar (U'khand), Aug 5 (PTI) People connected with Chardham Yatra held a mahapanchayat in Badrinath on Thursday demanding early start of the pilgrimage.

The two-year suspension of Chardham Yatra has hit hard people whose livelihoods were connected with it, including hoteliers and other traders, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Heads of Indian Missions Abroad, Stakeholders of Trade, Commerce Tomorrow at 6 PM.

"Youngsters are jobless. There is no work. Those who have taken loans are getting notices from the banks concerned to pay the EMIs. How will they repay the debts without income? Traders are on the verge of dying of hunger," they said.

The stakeholders, including local villagers, members of vyapar mandal, hoteliers, hak-hakookdharis of the temples, also took out a procession from the Mandir chauraha to Mana chauraha shouting slogans against the government.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech On COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Quality, Says ‘Every Batch Goes Through Over 200 Tests’.

The Uttarakhand High Court has put a stay on Chardham Yatra in view of a possible third wave of Covid.

The state government has taken the matter to the Supreme Court where it is pending at present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)