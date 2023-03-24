Aizawl, Mar 24 (PTI) Charred bodies of three Mizoram residents, including a woman, were found in a jungle inside Myanmar near the international border, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The three had gone missing on March 19 after they set out for Myanmar from Ainak village in Siaha district.

They had been held hostage by miscreants, believed to be from Myanmar, who were once involved with a rebel group before they disassociated from it, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte told PTI.

The miscreants killed the three apparently for failing to return in full amount the money meant for purchasing weapons, the police officer said.

The charred bodies were recovered from a forest inside Myanmar about two kilometres from the international border on Thursday, he said.

"The perpetrators of the crime are believed to be from Myanmar. The state police have launched a manhunt for the miscreants,” Khiangte said.

Mizoram shares a 510 km long international border with Myanmar.

