Sheopur, Dec 25 (PTI) A cheetah that was released into the wild recently was tranquilised and brought back to Kuno National Park in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening after it strayed into Rajasthan's Baran district, an official said.

The cheetah, Agni, was released into the wild along with another cheetah named Vayu in Parond forest range, which is part of Ahera tourism zone of Kuno National Park, on Sunday, he said.

"Agni reached the forest of Baran district in neighbouring Rajasthan. The cheetah was tranquilised on Monday and brought back to KNP. Agni is being shifted into an enclosure," the official of Kuno Forest Division informed.

Eight cheetahs from Namibia were flown to KNP in September 2022, while 12 were brought from South Africa in February this year. Four cubs were born in March this year.

Since March this year, nine cheetahs, including three cubs have died. The remaining 15 cheetahs were in 'bomas' (special enclosures) since August.

Four cheetahs have been released into the wild so far, which allows tourists to get a glimpse of them.

