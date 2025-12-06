Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 6(ANI): Chennai Airport witnessed major disruptions on Saturday as a total of 48 flights scheduled to operate till tonight were cancelled, affecting passengers travelling to key domestic destinations, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Visakhapatnam, Andaman, Lucknow, Pune, and Guwahati.

According to airport authorities, IndiGo, the airline operating most of the affected flights, has announced that these cancellations are expected to continue until December 10. Flights to key eastern and southern destinations such as Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram and Kolkata were also cancelled from the day's schedule, according to the airport authorities

Meanwhile, smaller ATR aircraft services are being operated on the Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Vijayawada, and Bengaluru routes.

Passengers travelling on ATR aircraft are exempt from paying landing and departure charges. However, the airport authorities have announced that a service charge of Rs 1,500 per ticket will continue to be collected.

Chennai Airport witnessed multiple flight cancellations today, affecting services across major domestic destinations. Airlines have released an updated list of cancellations covering morning, afternoon, and late-evening departures.

Morning and mid-day flights scheduled between 00:15 hrs and 15:50 hrs were cancelled on several prominent routes, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. Passengers flying to Bengaluru on Flight 6081 at 13:15, Hyderabad on Flight 495 at 07:05, Mumbai on Flights 6225 at 00:15 and 5168 at 05:25, Delhi on Flights 456 at 02:30 and 2282 at 05:55, and Pune experienced disruptions.

Flights to tier-II and regional destinations such as Coimbatore (CJB), Port Blair (IXZ), Visakhapatnam (VTZ), Goa (GOX), Guwahati (GAU), and Lucknow (LKO) were also cancelled.

Some of the notable morning cancellations included Flight 236 to Pune at 04:55, Flight 557 to Visakhapatnam at 06:20, Flight 782 to Coimbatore at 08:35, Flight 6374 to Ahmedabad at 11:40, Flight 515 to Lucknow at 12:40, and Flight 5371 to Mumbai at 14:45.

A large number of evening schedules at Chennai Airport were affected from 16:00 hrs onwards, with cancellations reported to destinations such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Key cancellations included Flight 2761 to Delhi at 16:00, Flight 6158 to Hyderabad at 16:30, Flight 847 to Bengaluru at 16:45, Flight 143 to Bhubaneswar at 17:50, Flight 4900 to Kochi at 18:20, Flight 2002 to Coimbatore at 18:25, and Flight 5367 to Mumbai at 19:00. Later cancellations included Flight 341 to Hyderabad at 21:10, Flight 597 to Kochi at 21:20, Flight 6001 to Thiruvananthapuram at 22:20, Flight 6324 to Kolkata at 23:05, and Flight 6818 to Delhi at 23:15.

The release stated that the passengers are advised to check updated schedules with their respective airlines before travelling. Airport authorities have suggested that affected passengers either reschedule their flights or request refunds in accordance with airline guidelines. (ANI)

