Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Kanchipuram District administration has announced to increase the discharge of water from Chembarambakkam Lake from 2500 cusecs to 6000 cusecs from 8am on Thursday.

With Tamil Nadu receiving continuous rainfall, the inflow of water is around 3000 cusecs and is bound to increase. The lake's storage had increased to 22.53 feet as against the capacity of 24 feet.

The lake has a water capacity of 3.645 TMC and currently has a water reserve of 3.195 TMC and while the inflow is 452 cubic feet of water, 163 cubic feet of water is flowing out.

A flood warning has been issued for low-lying areas and six villages along the banks of the Adyar River as the water was released from Chembarambakkam Lake.

Kanchipuram district has been receiving light to heavy rains for the last ten days due to weather changes and low depression.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rain with thunderstorm & lightning in some areas of Chennai. Meanwhile, several parts of Tamil Nadu, including the capital city of Chennai, were drenched with incessant rainfall on Wednesday evening, leading to the inundation of several low-lying areas, heavy traffic jams, and disruption to normal life.

The National Disaster Response Force Team is on standby in Arakkonam town in view of the impending cyclone warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely at a few places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Slipper Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till 10:00 am Thursday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts on December 2 and 3, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall. (ANI)

