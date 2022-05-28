Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 28 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and two children by slashing their necks with a power saw and then took his own life using the same tool, police said here on Saturday.

Police found the bodies of the four persons this morning lying in a pool of blood, with their throats slit, inside their house in Pozhichalur, near Pallavaram in the suburb of Chennai.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Four Cases of BA.4, Three of BA.5 Omicron Sub-Variants Detected For First Time.

The man identified as Prakash, an Information technology (IT) employee from Pozhichalur had ordered an electric tree cutter online on May 19 and police said it suspected that he killed his wife (Gayathri), his son (Ritesh) and daughter (Nithyashree) using the same saw.

"Prakash wrote a suicide note in English stating that no one was responsible for the deaths but their own decision. Even though it is a suicide, we are looking at a murder angle," said Tambaram Commissioner of Police.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says, 'BJP Government Tried To Shield Farmers Though Prices of Fertilizers Shot Up in Global Markets Due to Pandemic, War'.

Police said they believed that the man might have given sedatives to his family members before committing the murder.

Acting upon information from locals, personnel of the Shankar Nagar police station arrived at the house.

Police officials also informed that they recovered documents from the residence of the family which indicated that the man was in financial distress and had a debt to the tune of Rs 1 to 2 lakh.

Further investigation into the matter are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)