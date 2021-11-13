Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 13 (ANI): Former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala distributed relief material in rain-affected areas in Koyambedu, Chennai.

Earlier this month, Sasikala while speaking to the party workers at the event said that the AIADMK regime should be brought back to power in Tamil Nadu.

"The AIADMK knows, why I abstained from the election. It is the responsibility of all of us to preserve supremacy. It's high time for us to stand together for the people. All we need is unity. The AIADMK regime must be brought back," said the former leader.

This came after the AIADMK lost the state assembly elections and the local body polls this year.

Earlier in January, after spending four years in jail in connection with a disproportionate assets case, Sasikala was released from the Central Prison, Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department, Chennai said that thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Coimbatore and Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu within the next few hours. (ANI)

