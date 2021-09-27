New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Anirudh Dahiya, one of the accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case involving Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, has moved a Delhi court seeking 13-day interim bail to appear for college exam, saying his future will get affected if relief is not granted.

The 23-year-old international wrestler said he is pursuing Bachelor of Physical Education degree from a private college in Haryana and has to appear for his fourth semester examination for which he needs bail from September 27 to October 9.

Also Read | Youth Climate Leaders Join Hands With the UN in India To Celebrate Country's Climate Action.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand is slated to hear his bail plea on Tuesday.

This is the second time this month that the accused has sought interim bail for the exam. Earlier this month, the court had dismissed his plea seeking interim bail for appearing in first and third semester exams but allowed him to take online exam from the jail.

Also Read | PSTCL Admit Card 2021 for The Post of Architect Released, Here’s How Candidates Can Download their E-Admit Cards Online at pstcl.org.

In the fresh bail plea, Dahiya has claimed that he has to appear in five examinations which are scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 6 and if he is not given time to prepare for them, his “whole future will be ruined”.

“The future of the accused depends on the examinations and if he is prevented from taking the examinations then one crucial year of his life will be wasted and his future will be affected as well,” said the plea filed through advocate Pradeep Rana.

Dahiya further claimed that even though the court allowed him to give his first and third-semester exams through online mode from the jail, he could not appear in them due to “technical intricacies and administrative lapses”.

On September 1, Additional Sessions Judge Jagdish Kumar allowed him to take online exams and directed the Jail Superintendent to allow his parents to provide the study material to him.

The case in which he is an accused relates to the alleged murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. Sushil Kumar is the main accused in the case.

Kumar and Dahiya along with several others had allegedly assaulted Dhankar and his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar succumbed to the injuries later. According to the post-mortem report, he died due to the “cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact”. The charge sheet names 13 accused.

Dahiya's call data record (CDR) showed that he was present at the place of the alleged incident, according to the final report submitted by the police in the court on August 3.

“Accused Anirudh Dahiya is an international wrestler. His father was also a wrestler and retired from Army,” the charge sheet stated. The 22-year-old resident of Haryana's Sonipat city was arrested on June 10.

The police said that the brawl at the stadium was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Sushil Kumar, who wanted to re-establish his supremacy among younger wrestlers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)