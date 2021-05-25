New Delhi, May 24: The post mortem report of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar who was killed in a brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium, suggests that the cause of his death was "cerebral damage".

According to the post mortem report submitted by Dr Munish Wadhawan, Specialist, Forensic Medicine, Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, Sagar had multiple injuries on his both legs, limbs, chest and abdomen.

"Death is due to cerebral damage as a result of blunt force/object impact. All injuriesare antemortem in nature," said the report. "Multiple reddish abrasions varying in size from 1 x l cm to 7 x 2 cm on left upper limb and both knees. Wrestler Murder Case: Handball Federation to Take Call on Sushil Kumar if Proven Guilty, Says Executive Director Anandeshwar Pandey.

Multiple stitched lacerated wounds varying in size from 1 x 0.6 cm x muscle deep to 4 x I cm x bone deep on both legs. Multiple stitched lacerated wounds varying in size from 2 x l cm x muscle deep to 6xl cm x bone deep on B/L frontoparietal region. Multiple reddish bruises varying in size from 5 x 2 cm to 15x 4 cm on both upper limbs, back of chest and abdomen and both legs," the report said.

"Scalp: Subscalp bruising in left temproparietal region. Skull: NAD. Brain: Brain matter is congested and edematous. Diffuse thin film of subdural hemorrhage over left cerebral hemisphere," it added.

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is the prime accused in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar. An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them died during treatment.

On Sunday, Sushil was arrested from the Mundka area in the national capital along with his associate Ajay Bakkarwala, who was with him on a two-wheeler. A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch took Sushil Kumar and his associate to three locations in Delhi -- Model Town, Shalimar Bagh, and Chhatrasal Stadium - which are connected with the incident.According to Delhi Police sources, when the police was questioning the wrestler at these places, Sushil was seemingly nervous and was changing his statement repeatedly.

"The Crime Branch team is investigating the matter from every angle including who helped Sushil Kumar while he was absconding. Police took Kumar and Ajay to Chhatrasal Stadium where the fight took place. The second location was flat in Model Town from where Sushil and his companions brought Sagar Dhankhar and Sonu to Chhatrasal Stadium. The third location was flat in Shalimar Bagh where Sushil used to live," a source told ANI.

They said the police questioned Kumar at these locations and tried to know who else was present with him during the course of the events on May 4 and May 5. They said that police also tried to verify the video in which Sagar Dhankar could be seen being beaten by Kumar.

