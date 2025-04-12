Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 12 (ANI): One naxal operative was killed during a joint operation by security forces in the Kolnar area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said on Saturday.

According to CRPF, the search operation was carried out on Saturday morning and is currently underway with the CRPF's 202 CoBRA, 210 CoBRA, state police's Special Task Force and the District Reserve Guard at the scene currently.

No injury to officials have been reported while intermittent firing has continued.

Earlier on April 10, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reiterated the state's commitment to peace and development, urging Naxals to abandon violence and join the mainstream.

Speaking to the media, CM Sai emphasized that the government has always kept the path open for those willing to surrender, assuring them of justice and employment opportunities.

"We have kept the path open for them (Naxals) from the beginning. We are repeatedly urging that you stop using the language of guns and bullets and join the mainstream of development. The government will ensure justice for you and work towards connecting you with employment," he said.

Recently, in a significant boost to the anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, 26 Maoists--three of them carrying cash rewards--surrendered before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials in Dantewada on Monday.

The surrender took place at the District Reserve Guard (DRG) headquarters as part of the ongoing 'Lon Varratu' (Come Home) campaign, which aims to reintegrate former extremists into mainstream society.

The surrender was facilitated by the joint efforts of the district police, CRPF, and the state's special rehabilitation policy.

As part of the state government's new rehabilitation policy, each surrendered Maoist will receive Rs 50,000 in immediate assistance and access to a range of benefits, including skill development training and agricultural land.

The 'Lon Varratu' campaign has been a substantial success since its launch. So far, 953 Maoists--including 224 carrying cash rewards--have surrendered. (ANI)

