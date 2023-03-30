Rajnandgaon, Mar 30 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl at her village in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | #Congress General Secretary #JairamRamesh on Thursday Said That the #Bhutan-#India … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The alleged crime was committed on Wednesday in the Gandai police station area, the official said.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Will Win 110-120 Seats, Congress To Get 70-80 Seats, Says Opinion Poll.

According to the complaint, the accused lured the child with chocolates and took her to a secluded place where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, the official said.

After the girl's mother learnt about the incident, she lodged a police complaint, leading to the arrest of the accused from a forest near the village, the official said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 376 AB (rape on a woman under twelve years of age), 506 (criminal intimidation) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)