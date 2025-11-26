Narayanpur (Chhattisagarh) [India], November 26 (ANI): 28 active Naxalites, including 19 women cadres, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur on November 25.

Dinesh Pandey, Naxal leader and Divisional Committee Member (DVC) of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), Kutul Area Committee, was also among the cadre who laid down his arms and returned to the mainstream.

The surrendered Naxalites carried a total reward of Rs 89 lakh against them.

Naxalites handed over a total of six weapons, including an SLR, an INSAS, a .303 rifle and three 12 bore guns.

IG Bastar P Sundarraj said that the surrendered Naxalites include Abhujmad Division members, members of People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PGLA), and a military platoon of the Maoist party.

"28 Maoists have surrendered to become a part of the mainstream. We will begin the work for their rehabilitation. The surrendered Naxalites include Abhujmad Division members, military members of People's Liberation Guerrilla Army, technical team, and military platoon. The only choice they have his to quit violence and be part of the mainstream," Bastar IG told ANI.

Narayanpur District Collector Pratishtha Mamgain, who was also present at the surrender ceremony, said that a total of 67 villages are a part of the Niyad Nellanar Yojana, where the administration is working to provide government schemes and basic amenities.

Collector Mamgain said, "Police are organising camps and Naxalites are surrendering, which has helped the administration to reach the areas which were previously unapproachable. A total of 67 villages are now a part of the Niyad Nellanar Yojana. We consider a radius of 10 kilometers and begin development work there, and here we first survey all the people. An action plan is developed to saturate them with all schemes, including Aadhar Card, Ayushman Card, Ration Card, and other schemes. The PM Awas Yojana has also been sanctioned on a large scale here. We also begin work on basic village amenities, such as roads, electricity, and water."

This surrender comes in the backdrop of several Maoist cadres giving up arms and top leaders neutralised recently.

Earlier this month, top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma was neutralised by security forces in Andhra Pradesh. Hidma, accused of orchestrating over 26 armed assaults on security forces and civilians, was reportedly shot dead in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharamaraju district. Along with Hidma, his wife Raje and other members of the Maoist group, including Chelluri Narayana, and Tech Shankar were also killed, sources said.

Meanwhile, a Hawk Force Inspector from Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district died during an ongoing anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday morning, an official said. The Hawk Force Inspector has been identified as Ashish Sharma, a resident of Bohani village in Narsinghpur district. (ANI)

