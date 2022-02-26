Bijapur, Feb 26 (PTI) Six Naxals were arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district and explosives were seized from four of them, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 89 New COVID-19 Cases; No Death During the Day for Seventh Time in February 2022.

Sonu Korsa (35), Munna Hapka (37), Mangal Korsa (26) and Sonu Hapka (27) were apprehended from Padeda-Cherpal area under Bijapur police station limits, while Korsa Sannu (30) was held from a different location in the same area, Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shukla said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Only Saifai Family Flourishes in Samajwadi Party'.

"These arrests took place on February 24 when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was out on an anti-Naxal operation. One more ultra, identified as Sukhram Karam (30), was arrested on Friday at a police check post (MCP) set up between Awapalli and Murdanda," he said.

Two tiffin bombs, detonators, detonating cord, electric wire, Maoist literature were seized from the four held in Padeda-Cherpal area, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)