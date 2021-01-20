Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 20 (ANI): During his visit to Assam, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met representatives of various industry organisations and industries in the North East region to promote capital investment in manufacturing and allied sectors in Chhattisgarh.

He asserted that Chattisgarh continues to be recognised as a preferred investment destination in India.

According to a press release, Baghel discussed in detail with all the delegates and highlighted Chhattisgarh's strength. He mentioned key features of Chhattisgarh Industrial Policy 2019-24 which focuses on inclusive economic growth.

The Chief Minister also highlighted regarding state's focus areas such as food processing, ethanol, gems and jewellery and minor forest produce.

During the address, he told investors that Chhattisgarh offers a conducive business environment for investors and invited them to visit Chhattisgarh to explore business opportunities.

"Exceptional combination of development through value addition to natural resources and diversification of industries, led by innovation and technology places Chhattisgarh amongst the preferred business destinations in India," he said. (ANI)

