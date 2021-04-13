Jagdalpur, Apr 13 (PTI) A 59-year-old Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) officer allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Bastar district on Tuesday, police said.

Kuber Singh, company commander of CAF's 19th 'Pokhran' battalion, shot himself with his Insas rifle this evening at his unit's camp in Karanpur village under Nagarnar police station limits, a senior official here said.

"When his colleagues heard the gunshot from his barrack, they rushed there and found him lying in a pool of blood. Singh was declared dead on arrival by doctors. Why he took this step is being probed," he said.

He was a native of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh but his family was currently staying in Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, the official said.

