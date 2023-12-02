Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 2 (ANI): All arrangements for the counting of votes in Chhattisgarh have been completed and sufficient officials have been appointed for the same in all the 90 assembly constituencies, the state's Chief Electoral Officer Reena Baba Saheb Kangale said here today.

The officer said while addressing a press conference in the state capital Raipur.

"The counting of votes will take place from 8 am in all 90 assembly constituencies in the state for assembly elections 2023 on Sunday. For counting of votes, 90 returning officers, 416 assistant returning officers, 4596 counting personnel and 1698 micro observers have been appointed," Kangale said.

She further said that 90 counting observers were appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for 90 assembly constituencies in the state.

Each counting hall will have separate entrances for candidates, counting agents and Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers and counting staff. Identity cards have been issued to all the candidates, counting agents and their electoral agents. Mobile phones will be prohibited in the counting hall while it will be permitted in the media centre and communication centre on the counting premises, the officer added.

She also said that three-tier security arrangements were made in the counting centres and entry would be given at each level only after checking the identity card. The entire process of vote counting and tabulation would be videographer. "No one would be allowed to enter the counting hall with any electronic device or pan masala and cigarettes," she stressed.

Starting with the counting of postal ballot votes at 8 am, the EVM counting will start after 30 minutes, she added.

Votes will be counted in each assembly constituency on 14 tables in each phase. Besides, 21 tables were approved for six assembly seats which include Pandariya, Kakyon, Sargarh, Milaiger, Kasdol and Mastapur-Sonhat, the officer added.

Chhattisgarh went to the polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. (ANI)

