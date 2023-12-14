Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 14 (ANI): A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) constable was killed while another suffered minor injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast and firing by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said.

Naxalites attacked the Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine under Chhotedongar police station in Narayanpur on Wednesday morning at around 11 am by IED blast and firing. Security forces opened fire in response to their attack, police said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Killed by Live-In Partner in Indore for Refusing Sex, Accused Arrested.

Kamlesh Kumar, a constable of the 9th Corps of CAF, was martyred in the Naxalite attack. Vinay Kumar, another constable, suffered minor injuries and was given first aid.

The District Reserve Guards (DRG), Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the police have launched a search operation in the surrounding areas.

Also Read | US: Woman Rushes to Airport in Hijacked Uber After Driver Was Too Slow, Arrested.

Earlier on Sunday, the Chhattisgarh Police apprehended four naxals in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ratan Dubey during election campaigning in Narayanpur.

The BJP leader was killed by unidentified Naxals on November 5, days before the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, while he was campaigning for the party in Kaushalnar village. Dubey was the BJP's district president in Narayanapur. According to the police, Dubey was attacked and killed with a sharp weapon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)