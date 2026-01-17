Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Children in the remote areas of Sukma have finally started going to school in a temporary classroom, marking a major shift after years of living under the shadow of Naxalism. Security forces have helped clear the way for teachers to reach children in villages.

A local teacher named Arjun expressed his happiness over the change, noting that fear no longer keeps students away. He said, "Earlier, people were afraid to travel here, and there were no facilities. Now that the school is open, children are coming to study. They aspire to study well and bring honour to their parents and the region."

A student said, "I am very happy to get education."

Bastar IG P Sundarraj confirmed that the administration is working to restore schools and ashrams that were systematically destroyed by Naxalites in the past.

"Earlier, hundreds of schools and ashrams were destroyed in the Bastar division by Naxalites as part of a planned strategy. In those areas where Maoists carried out such negative activities, after the establishment of new security camps, the public is now benefiting from all the basic facilities like schools and Anganwadi centres. Where previously the sounds of IED blasts and gunfire were heard, now the sound of school bells can be heard.... In the coming time, all other basic necessities will be provided in coordination with the local administration, as per the government's guidelines," IG Sundarraj said.

Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan told ANI that after establishing camps in various remote locations in Sukma, basic facilities like schools, health centres, Anganwadi centres, and PDS (Public Distribution System) are being operated.

"Children from the surrounding areas are also attending the school in Raiguda... The camp in Raiguda was established in December 2024. After the establishment of the camp, anti-Naxal operations were conducted in that area, and now the situation there has changed considerably. The villagers are now wanting to connect with the government. The Niyad Nellanaar scheme has also been started there, under which Aadhaar cards and other basic facilities are being provided. The villagers are very happy, and the government is now able to connect with the villagers in a better way," SP Chavan said.

A villager, Mandvi Sanvaiya, said, "There was no school in our village, but we wanted our children to be educated and move ahead in life, to make their parents proud."

He further said that due to the problem of Naxalism, children could not study, and people from one village could not go to another. "Now that a CRPF camp has been set up, we face no problems. We can breathe freely, and there are no restrictions on our movement," she added.

"I want to thank the government, and I also have some requests: we need a school building, an Anganwadi centre, and a hospital. Solar panels have been installed, and electricity lines have been laid; please provide electricity soon...," the villager said. (ANI)

