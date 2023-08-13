Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Khrage on Sunday hailed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Singh Baghel for the work done for the people of the state during his tenure and said that the latter has “Aladin’s lamp” that fulfills everyone’s wish.

"Bhupesh Baghel ke paas Aladdin ka chirag hai, jo maangoge wo milega...(Bhupesh Baghel has Aladin’s lamp. Whatever you ask for, you will get,” Congress President Kharge said while addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

He further said that Congress has taken the state to the path of development.

However, Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation of Manipur which is witnessing clashes for almost the last four months and said that comparing the north-east state with Chhattisgarh is an “insult” to the people here.

“PM Modi compared the Manipur incident with Chhattisgarh and it is an insult to the people of the state....PM is scared of going to Manipur. He is busy with election campaigns but did not go to Manipur,” Kharge said.

Kharge was speaking during the party's 'Bharose Ka Sammelan' event in Janjgir-Champa.

Later, while speaking to the media, Kharge slammed the PM and asked whether the situation of the north-east state will come to an end by blaming his party.

“PM Modi has not done anything to stop the violence in Manipur. He is only playing the blame game, will the violence come to an end by blaming Congress? He spoke only two-three words about Manipur in the Parliament that too at the end of his speech...," he questioned the Centre.

Earlier, during his address to the public gathering, Kharge took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that are in a habit of twisting the work done by Congress to their advantage and misleading the people of the country.

Explaining further, Kharge said that BJP only gives reference to the 1962 China war, but forgets that it was Indira Gandhi who divided Pakistan into two parts though they (BJP) are not able to hunt a bird.

“They always talk about 1962, but forget that Indira Gandhi divided Pakistan into two parts and now Bangladesh practices democratic governance. It was Congress' rule, in which 100000 people of the neighbouring country were arrested and later released. We fought with Pakistan and liberate Bangladesh This is our (Congress) power. You (BJP) even cannot hunt a bird or a rat,” Kharge said.

This is the second visit of Kharge to the Congress-ruled state after assuming charge as the AICC chief last October. Kharge was felicitated by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

The visit is seen as a launch of Congress' campaign for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, due later this year. (ANI)

