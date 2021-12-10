Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday inaugurated Institute of Driving and Traffic Research, Chhattisgarh constructed at a cost of Rs 17 crore in Tendua village of Atal Nagar, Nava Raipur.

Equipped with all modern facilities of training, this institute has been built in an area of 20 acres.

Addressing the inaugural function, he said that the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research will play an important role in teaching safe driving skills.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced 50 per cent concession in training fee to women and third gender candidates getting training in IDTR and free of cost training to disabled candidates.

He said that in this institute, training would be given to trainees by means of state-of-the-art equipment through experts, in which they should be trained in driving, parking, backing, descending and turning.

Presiding over the programme, Transport Minister Mohammad Akbar said that the candidates getting training in this training institute would be supported in providing employment.

"Those who get training here will be given priority in recruitment to the post of driver in the government department. Licenses will be given to those who complete the training. In relation to the "Tuhar Sarkar-Tunhar Dwar" scheme of the Transport Department, driving licenses were given to 4,65,918 people at their homes," he said. (ANI)

