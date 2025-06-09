Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited the residence of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Giripunje in Raipur on Monday to meet his family members.

ASP Giripunje lost his life in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites in Konta, Sukma district, earlier today.

The mortal remains of the officer were brought to his residence in Raipur, where CM Sai expressed his condolences.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, "ASP Akash Rao Giripunje made the supreme sacrifice in an IED blast in Sukma's Konta. We salute his bravery and are here to honour him. The state government stands firmly with his family."

Condemning the attack, CM Sai added, "Naxalism is on its last legs, and in their desperation, Naxalites are resorting to such cowardly acts."

IG Sundarraj, in his statement, said that some other officers and jawans were injured due to the IED blast.

"A pressure IED blast near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road; ASP Konta Division, District Sukma, Akash Rao Giripunje sustains serious injuries. Some other officers and jawans have also been injured in this pressure IED blast", IG Sundarraj said in his statement.

According to IG, ASP Giripunje was on foot patrol duty to prevent any Naxalite incident, given the call by CPI (M) for Bharat Bandh on June 10.IG Sundarraj also mentioned that all the injured are being treated at the Konta Hospital. Meanwhile, ASP Giripunje's condition is critical. Efforts are being made to shift him to a higher medical centre soon for better treatment.

