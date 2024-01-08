Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai proudly announced the triumph of the Bharatiya Janata Party while addressing the Karyakarta Abhinandan Samaroh in Ambikapur on Monday, declaring the achievement of making Surguja Division "Congress-free."

"The party workers have made Surguja Division 'Congress-free,' and several prominent leaders faced defeat in the recently held election," said CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

CM Sai attributed the BJP's victory in Chhattisgarh to the relentless efforts of Om Mathur. He acknowledged the collective dedication of the Prime Minister, union ministers, and other party leaders in securing the BJP government in the state.

Within a mere 25 days, the government has initiated decision-making processes in the interest of the people, asserted Sai.

He emphasized the swift fulfillment of promises outlined in the "Modi Ki Guarantee," including housing-related commitments and the settlement of pending bonuses.

On the occasion of Atal Ji's birth anniversary, CM Sai highlighted the timely transfer of bonuses to farmers' accounts.

Addressing electoral promises, Sai confirmed that the alleged irregularities in the Public Service Commission (PSC) would be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and those responsible would face appropriate action.

Furthermore, the CM assured that arrangements for funds related to the Mahatari Vandan Yojana have been established, showcasing the government's commitment to fulfilling its pledges to the people. (ANI)

