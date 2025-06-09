Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Giripunje, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an IED blast in Sukma district.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai termed the IED blast carried out by Naxalites as "extremely saddening".

He informed that the instructions for the treatment of other officers and soldiers who were injured in the IED blast have been given. Sai asserted that a big battle is being fought in Chhattisgarh by the security forces against Naxalites, in which they are getting continuous success.

"Information has been received about the martyrdom of ASP Akash Rao Girpunje ji in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Konta of Sukma district. This is extremely sad. I salute his martyrdom. There are reports of some other officers and soldiers also being injured in this cowardly attack. Instructions have been given to the officers for the proper treatment of the injured," CM Sai wrote.

He further said that a major operation is underway against Naxalites in the state, in which security forces are achieving continuous success.

"A big battle is being fought by the security forces against the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh and the security forces are getting continuous success in it. Frustrated by this, the Naxalites are committing such cowardly acts. The Naxalites will have to face the consequences of this. The day is not far when their existence will be ended from Chhattisgarh", the post further read.

Earlier today, a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road, due to which ASP Konta Division, Sukma district, Akash Rao Giripunje sustained serious injuries, according to IG Bastar P Sundarraj on Monday.

Some other officers and jawans were injured due to the IED blast."A pressure IED blast near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road; ASP Konta Division, District Sukma, Akash Rao Giripunje sustains serious injuries. Some other officers and jawans have also been injured in this pressure IED blast", IG Sundarraj said in his statement.

According to IG, ASP Giripunje was on foot patrol duty to prevent any Naxalite incident, given the call by CPI (M) for Bharat Bandh on June 10.IG Sundarraj also mentioned that all the injured are being treated at the Konta Hospital. Meanwhile, ASP Giripunje's condition is critical. Efforts are being made to shift him to a higher medical centre soon for better treatment.

"ASP Akash Rao Giripunje was on foot patrol duty in the area to prevent any kind of Naxalite incident in view of the call for Bharat Bandh on 10 June by CPI(M). All the injured are being treated at Konta Hospital. Among the injured, the condition of ASP Akash Rao is very serious and critical. The other injured are currently out of danger. Efforts are on to shift Additional SP Akash Rao to a higher medical centre soon for better treatment", IG Sundarraj added in his statement.

While speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma paid tribute to the officer, calling him a brave jawan who had been awarded multiple gallantry honours.

"ASP Sukma, Akash Rao Giripunje, sacrificed his life after being injured due to an IED blast near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road. He was a brave jawan and was given several gallantry awards. It is a sad moment for us. Search and operations have been launched", he told reporters. (ANI)

