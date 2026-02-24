New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by Nishikant Dubey, on Tuesday passed a resolution appreciating the successful organisation of the fourth edition of the India AI Impact Summit, held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.

In a press release issued after its meeting on February 24, the Committee described the summit as a "grand success" and said it was organised under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Igor Komarov and Yeva Mishalova Viral Video From Bali: Ukraine Can't Confirm or Deny Kidnapping Allegations.

According to the Committee, which is chiared by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the summit delivered a diplomatic declaration with participation from 91 countries and leading global companies committing to inclusive AI development. It noted that companies announced investments worth over USD 200 billion in India's artificial intelligence ecosystem.

The panel further highlighted that Google committed to establishing a major data centre in India and pledged to lay a direct subsea cable link between India and the United States.

Also Read | Canva Acquires Cavalry and MangoAI To Strengthen AI Video Tools and Animation Capabilities.

"The Committee would like to place on record its appreciation for successfully organising the India AI Impact Summit by the Ministry of Electronics & IT under the able leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India," the statement said.

The Committee also condemned the "unfortunate incident" that occurred at the venue of the India AI Summit on February 20.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Court granted four days' police custody of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the protest case at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

According to officials, Chib is accused of being the main conspirator and mastermind behind the incident of unlawful assembly on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the venue and was reportedly involved in raising anti-national slogans and attempting to incite a riot-like situation.

Police alleged that Chib, in conspiracy with co-accused Shree Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Narsimha Yadav, and Ajay Kumar Yadav, obstructed and assaulted police officials on duty and during interrogation, he allegedly did not cooperate and failed to disclose the names of other co-accused who had fled the scene or the source of the T-shirts used by the protestors.

The police stated that the investigation into the case is ongoing, and Chib's custody has been sought for further questioning and proper investigation.

Earlier today, Chib was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the protest.

Chib was arrested under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 196 for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, or language, which is a non-bailable offence.

The Global AI Impact Summit 2026, held in New Delhi, was the first to be hosted in the Global South, and brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and civil society representatives to deliberate on responsible AI governance and inclusive technological advancement.

The Summit witnessed unprecedented international participation, reaffirming India's growing leadership in shaping the global Artificial Intelligence discourse. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)