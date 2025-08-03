Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai awarded gold medals to the districts of Bastar and Kondagaon for achieving full saturation and excelling in all six indicators under the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan,' launched as part of the Aspirational Districts (ADP) and Blocks programme in 2024. According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office, aspirational blocks, Shankargarh, Mainpur, Makri, Koylibeda, Orchha, and Pratappur also secured gold medals.

Concluding the Sampoornata Abhiyaan Samman Samaroh in Raipur's Circuit house premises on Saturday (August 2), CM Sai honoured officials and staff from various departments who contributed significantly to this achievement and highlighted that the people living in remote areas and members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) need development the most.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP), CM Sai added after the programme, "The ADP is a flagship initiative launched by PM Modi. The way he has given the resolve of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas,' he wants to prop up India as a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 and wants the development of all the areas."

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana, CM Sai noted that the Central Government, understanding the gravity of the situation, has launched this initiative to bring essential services like housing, drinking water, electricity, roads, and other basic infrastructure to remote tribal areas.

Under the campaign, six indicators were selected out of the 49 indicators for aspirational districts and 40 for aspirational blocks. These included ANC (Antenatal Care) registration, number of pregnant women receiving supplementary nutrition, issuance of soil health cards, number of fully immunized children, electrification of schools, distribution of textbooks within one month of the start of the academic session, diabetes screening, hypertension screening, and number of self-help groups that received revolving funds.

According to the official statement, Dantewada, Korba, Kanker, and Narayanpur districts, along with aspirational blocks Lakhnapur, Baikunthpur, Durgkondul, Gaurela-2, Korba, and Pithora, were awarded silver medals.

Aspirational district Bijapur and aspirational blocks Gariaband, Usoor, Podi Uproda, Bodla, Tokapal, and Kuaankonda received bronze medals. Copper medals were awarded to aspirational districts Manpur-Mohla-Ambagarh Chowki, Mahasamund, and Sukma, and to aspirational block Ambagarh Chowki.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, while addressing the programme, said that work on aspirational districts began in 2018 with a mission to bring backward districts and blocks to the forefront of development. He informed that various sectors are being addressed in these areas to improve human development indicators and bring them up to the saturation level.

Expressing hope, he said that the journey towards a developed Chhattisgarh and a developed India will be achieved through the development and welfare of every individual.

The awards were received by the current and former collectors of the respective districts.

The Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) and Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) were launched on 2018 and 2023 respectively by NITI Aayog, with the aim of quickly and effectively transforming underdeveloped areas across the country. A total of 112 districts and 500 blocks have been selected across the country under this scheme.

The Sampoornata Abhiyaan is part of the ADP and ABP initiatives, which are meant to achieve saturation across selected indicators in targeted blocks and districts. The three-month long campaign started on July 1, 2024, and concluded on September 30. (ANI)

