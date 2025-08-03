Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai flagged off three new trains, including the Raipur-Jabalpur Intercity Express, on Sunday.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, virtually flagged off the train.

The event marked a significant step in enhancing rail connectivity between Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Addressing the event, Chhattisgarh CM said, "It is a matter of great pride that Chhattisgarh has been gifted another train from Raipur to Jabalpur. I extend my congratulations to the entire nation. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister.

"On behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh, I thank them for the Raipur Express. Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the railway budget has consistently increased, and railway stations are being transformed. The Prime Minister and Railway Minister have also provided the gift of a train to Bastar, for which I am grateful. Previously, there was only one train from Chhattisgarh to Jabalpur, and today, we have received the gift of a second train. For this, I extend my heartfelt thanks," he said.

In a post on X, CM Sai further elaborated, "Today, the Honorable Union Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw ji virtually inaugurated the new Intercity train service between Raipur and Jabalpur. This train was flagged off from Raipur Railway Station by Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh ji. This train will serve as a strong connecting link between the cultural and educational cities of Raipur and Jabalpur, connecting Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. On behalf of the people of the state, heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the Union Railway Minister ji for this important railway facility. On this occasion, MP Shri Brijmohan Agrawal ji, MLA Shri Motilal Sahu ji, Shri Purandar Mishra ji, and other distinguished individuals were present."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also expressed gratitude for this development.

"Today, through video conferencing from Ujjain, I flagged off the Jabalpur-Raipur Express and Rewa-Pune Hadapsar Express along with the Honorable Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji.On behalf of the citizens of Madhya Pradesh, I express heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the Honorable Railway Minister ji for these gifts!" he posted on X.

The newly launched trains are expected to boost connectivity and facilitate easier travel for passengers across these states. (ANI)

