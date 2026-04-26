Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat in Raipur and highlighted the importance of the address in showcasing grassroots innovations and connecting with citizens across the country.

The Chief Minister appreciated the Prime Minister for mentioning Chhattisgarh during the programme and said that the state's efforts to receive recognition at the national level were a matter of pride.

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"Today we listened to the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat program... We really liked it. We all look forward to the last Sunday of every month... Prime Minister Modi connects with people on this day and shares new innovations... Today he also mentioned Chhattisgarh..."

He further noted that Mann Ki Baat has become a platform that brings forward inspiring stories and initiatives from different parts of the country, encouraging people to contribute towards nation-building.

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Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly and BJP leader Babulal Marandi also spoke about the programme, highlighting its role in sharing developments from across India.

Speaking to reporters, Marandi said, "Prime Minister Modi hosts the Mann Ki Baat program every last Sunday of the month and talks about events across the country. He spoke about civil nuclear power... how people in the Northeast are working with bamboo, how they are becoming self-reliant--Prime Minister told us about all such things..."

During the 133rd episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted wildlife conservation efforts in Chhattisgarh, noting the return of blackbucks in the state and emphasising the importance of maintaining harmony between humans and nature.

Referring to conservation efforts, the Prime Minister said that the population of blackbucks, which had once declined, has now seen a revival due to sustained initiatives.

"Blackbucks have reappeared in Chhattisgarh. Their numbers had once dwindled, but persistent efforts led to increased conservation. Today, they are once again seen roaming the open plains. This marks the return of our lost heritage," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about ongoing efforts to conserve the Great Indian Bustard, describing it as an important symbol of India's desert ecology and biodiversity.

In addition, PM Modi highlighted a major achievement in India's nuclear energy sector, congratulating scientists for attaining 'first criticality' at the Prototype Fast Breeder Nuclear Reactor at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu.

"A few days back, our Nuclear Scientists brought glory to India through a major achievement. In Tamil Nadu's Kalpakkam, the Fast Breeder Reactor has achieved Criticality. This is a stage in which the reactor achieves success in a self-sustaining nuclear reaction for the first time. The stage means the beginning of the reactor's operation phase," he said.

"This is a historic milestone in India's nuclear energy journey. And the big thing is that this nuclear reactor is built with entirely indigenous technology. I congratulate all those who have made invaluable contributions to India's nuclear program. Their efforts to make the lives of countrymen better and easier are really commendable. This will give new energy to our resolve of Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister added.

According to the Department of Atomic Energy, the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) achieved first criticality on April 6, 2026, marking a significant step towards strengthening India's long-term energy security and advancing indigenous nuclear technology capabilities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)