Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday offered prayers at the Gurudwara in Raipur on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

He recalled the strength, valour, and sacrifice of the Veer Sahibzades for their fight against the cruelty of the Mughals.

Also Read | Income Tax Refund Delayed Due to ITR Mismatch? Revised vs Belated Return Explained, Who Should File What Before December 31.

"On the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, I offered prayers at Gurudwara. I prayed for the well-being of the people of the state. On this day, the nation remembers the brave Sahibzades, who stood like a rock against the cruel Mughal empire, shaking the very existence of religious fanaticism and terror...The story of the Sahibzaade (the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh) is included to teach students about bravery and sacrifice..." he said.

Earlier, PM Modi also paid tribute to the Sahibzadas, remembering their sacrifice and courage.

Also Read | Is the Government Introducing New Rules to Monitor Phone Calls and Social Media With Three Blue Ticks on WhatsApp? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

PM Modi highlighted the significance of Veer Baal Diwas, reminding people about the courageous Sahibzadas' motive to stand against the Mughals at a very young age, while addressing the national programme marking 'Veer Baal Diwas'.

"Today, the nation is observing Veer Bal Diwas. We remember those brave Sahibzadas who are the pride of India. They represent the ultimate expression of India's indomitable courage, valour and bravery. Those brave Sahibzadas broke the limits of age and circumstance. They stood like a rock against the cruel Mughal Sultanate, shaking the very existence of religious fanaticism and terror. A nation with such a glorious past can achieve anything," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu distributed the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

On December 26, 1704, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, were bricked alive by the orders of Wazir Khan, the Nawab of Sirhind, for resisting conversion to Islam during the reign of Emperor Aurangzeb. The two elder sons, Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, attained shaheed status, fighting bravely in the Battle of Chamkaur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 9, 2022, announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to commemorate the martyrdom of the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)