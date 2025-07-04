Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday reaffirmed the state's commitment to digital transformation, calling electronics and information technology a key pillar in the vision of 'Viksit Chhattisgarh 2047', aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' roadmap.

While chairing a high-level review meeting of the Electronics and Information Technology Department at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan, CM Sai directed officials to accelerate the rollout of mobile towers and fibre optic networks, particularly in remote and underserved regions such as Bastar and Surguja. "In order to ensure governance that is efficient, transparent and accessible, it is essential to strengthen digital infrastructure across the state," said CM Sai.

Also Read | 'Golden Home' Controversy: Content Creator Priyam Saraswat Deletes Viral Video After Indore Businessman Anoop Agrawal Sends Legal Notice Over 24-Carat Gold Claims.

Officials informed during the meeting that a target of installing over 5,000 mobile towers has been set, which will be achieved in a phased manner within a defined timeline. Under e-District 2.0, the government will expand its current 85 online services to include 250 more, enabling citizens to access key schemes and facilities from home. The move will save time and reduce travel costs for the public. The CM also directed officials to upgrade the State Data Centre to Tier-III standards for enhanced digital reliability.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Sai inquired about the progress of major projects run by the department in the state, like Atal Monitoring Portal, Niyad Nellnar and LWE Saturation Dashboard, BharatNet Phase-2, Chhattisgarh State Data Centre (CGSDC), Aadhar Enrollment In-House Model, e-District 2.0, CG Swan, e-Procurement and Capacity Building and other schemes.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Denies Stewarts Law Firm's Allegations of Forcing AI 171 Crash Victims' Families To Disclose Financial Dependency To Get Compensation.

Principal Secretary Mrs. Niharika Barik highlighted key digital milestones, including the long-pending data centre upgrade tender, now finalised after four years. She noted the successful rollout of the Mineral 2.0 portal, the Wi-Fi Ministry Scheme, and the e-District Portal. Additionally, the BharatNet Phase-2 proposal has been submitted to the Centre, and an Atal Monitoring Portal has been developed to track KPIs of 100 schemes across 19 departments.

Principal Secretary of Electronics and Information Technology Department, Mrs. Niharika Barik Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Mr. Subodh Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister Mr. Rahul Bhagat, Chief Executive Officer of CHiPS Mr. Prabhat Malik and other senior officers of the department were present in this meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)