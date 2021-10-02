New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing political tussle in ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, more than 35 party MLAs are still stationed in Delhi after visiting Rajghat and Vijay Ghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

All the MLAs believe that despite the new responsibility given to Chief Minister Baghel in Uttar Pradesh, he will continue to retain his post in Chhattisgarh.

"Those who can work are given work. Baghel has done it in the past. There is no way he is leaving the post," Brihaspat Singh told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, another legislator Chandradev Rai said Baghel is the chief minister and he is the lone minister who backs the farmers. All sections of the society are happy with the leader and the new responsibility given to Chhattisgarh is due to his good work shown in the state.

Congress MLA Prakash Naik, who also paid the tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat said, "Baghel was given Assam's responsibility earlier and this time he been appointed for Uttar Pradesh. He will continue to be Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh."

Earlier in the day, Congress appointed Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel as AICC senior observer for the ensuing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Brihaspat Singh revealed that around 35 Congress MLAs will be present (in Delhi) by today evening and more will come tomorrow.

All plan to meet state in-charge PL Punia and party high command and are majorly dismissing the rumours of a change in leadership in the state.

Speculation about a possible change of guard in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh after Punjab has intensified over the last three days after two dozen party MLAs, considered close to Baghel, flew to Delhi in a possible move to foil the switch.

Chattisgarh Chief Minister on Thursday said that the visit by Congress MLAs to Delhi should not be seen through the prism of politics.

As per party sources, the pro-Baghel camp has been expressing displeasure over a possible change of guard in the state as Congress leader TS Singh Deo has allegedly been pitching for a rotational tenure of the chief minister.

Chattisgarh MLA Ram Kumar Yadav, who is also stationed in Delhi, believes that all 70 Congress MLAs in Chhattisgarh including Bhupesh Baghel and state health Minister TS Singh Deo are united. "Our governemnt will complete its full term of five years. The Chief Minister is working for people of the state, in which TS Singh Deo is also contributing," he said.

Meanwhile, the state Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Friday said that the tussle in the party is not as much as it is being portrayed.

Addressing the media, Deo said, "The tussle is not as bad as is being portrayed. The high command will take the decision according to the current situation and no new situation has emerged."

Talking about his meeting with Rahul Gandhi on August 24, the Congress leader said that the decision on the chief ministership of Chhattisgarh has not been taken yet.

After the Bhupesh Baghel-led government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June, the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership.

Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Baghel was made the chief minister. TS Singh Deo was the head of the manifesto committee in the election. (ANI)

