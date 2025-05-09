Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 9 (ANI): On Pakistan's failed drone attack last night, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said, "Our army has shown amazing bravery yesterday. When there are attacks on the military establishments of a country, that is what a war is. When someone attacks civil society, it is considered wrong. But Pakistan is doing both. This time, Pakistan could not even stand in front of India. A large section of the people of Pakistan is feeling suffocated. Therefore, a final decision should be taken with Pakistan."

He continued, "If Pakistan continues to attack from the wrong sides, using drones and missiles on the border, it can be seen as a complete defeat for them. Our army has made remarkable efforts. They have not been able to drop any missiles or cross the borders of India. This is a great show of strength by our army. I believe that a final decision should be made with Pakistan."

Also Read | India To Present Its Case Today Before IMF To Review Bailout Package to Pakistan, Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Sharma also said, "When India was attacked in the past, Pakistan targeted military stations, like in Jammu. That's what war is. Military stations are attacked, and the military fights back. But when civil society is attacked, it is wrong. Pakistan has done that. India has not attacked civilian targets, and it stands firm in its commitment to not tolerate terrorism."

"Pakistan may have been able to withstand India for a while, but this time it will not. I believe this is the final war, and we must make a final decision with Pakistan. The people of Pakistan are feeling suffocated. It is time to make that final decision."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan after both sides engage in retaliations, defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava on Friday warned of a "full-fledged war" if Pakistan continues to escalate the situation. He said that a war would prove fatal to Pakistan and may lead to its disintegration.

On Thursday, a complete blackout was enforced in Jammu after sirens were heard and explosions were reported near the Line of Control (Loc) in Poonch and Rajouri districts, amid rising tensions in the region.

The Border Security Forces (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The attempt was made around 11 pm on May 8. In a post on X, BSF Jammu wrote, "At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K."

Additionally, defence sources confirmed that the Indian Army shot down two Pakistani drones in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The drones were intercepted amid a heavy exchange of artillery fire between the Indian and Pakistani forces.

According to Indian officials, the strikes targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The operation was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)