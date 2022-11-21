Raigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) An elephant allegedly died of electrocution in a forest of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, a forest official said on Monday.

Also Read | Kerala Couple Invites Army to Wedding, Gets Felicitated at Pangode Military Station.

The carcass of a female elephant, aged around 15 years, was found in the jungles near Amlidih village under the Dharamjaigarh forest division on Sunday evening, said Abhishek Jogawat, divisional forest officer of Dharamjaigarh division.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Convicted Gangster Munir, Who Was Facing Death Penalty for Cop's Murder, Dies at Hospital During Treatment in Varanasi.

On being alerted, the team of forest personnel reached the spot and sent the carcass for post-mortem, he said.

Prima facie, it appears that the elephant died of electrocution, but the post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the death, the official said.

Chhattisgarh has reported more than 50 elephant deaths in the last four years. Most of the fatalities were reported from Surguja, Korba, Balrampur, Surajpur, Raigarh, Jashpur and Korea districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)