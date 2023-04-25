Durg, Apr 25 (PTI) Four workers were injured when a fire broke out in a section of Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident took place around 3.15 pm, when the victims were working in steel melting shop (SMS) no. 2 at the plant in Bhilai town, a public relations officer of the plant said.

Four contractual workers sustained burn injuries in the incident, he said.

The blaze was soon doused and an enquiry has been initiated to ascertain the cause for it, the official added.

As per a statement issued by the plant management, the fire broke out in the water and air tunnel area of caster no. 6 of the steel melting shop.

“This caused burn injuries to four contractual labourers working there,” it said.

The injured were immediately shifted to the main medical post of the plant, from where they were referred to sector-9 hospital and admitted in the burn unit, the statement read.

A police team also reached the plant on being alerted about the incident, it was stated.

