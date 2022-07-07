New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Aiming to make Chhattisgarh an Electronic Vehicle manufacturing hub, the state government today approved Chhattisgarh Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2022.

Through this policy, the state government has set a target to make the state an EV manufacturing hub resulting in huge employment generation across the state and protecting the environment as well.

State Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel gave the approval to the policy at a meeting of the state cabinet in Raipur to ensure a healthy environment for a sustainable future for citizens, reduce carbon footprint and minimize the causes of rising concerns of rapidly increasing toxic gas emissions from vehicles, that lead to the deterioration of the Air Quality Index.

In a press statement, Baghel said that Chhattisgarh will become a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and its accessories in the coming years and hence will create unlimited employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

Manufacturers, buyers, and people doing research and development on EVs, all will be benefitted if the EV policy is implemented in the state.

EV manufacturers will be given an exemption under the electric vehicle policy and charging stations will be built in government and private buildings- which will be made mandatory in the housing policy in the state.

The said EV policy is also intended to ensure skill development training in the field of electric vehicles, encourage uptake of electric vehicles and provide EV charging infrastructure. The policy will encourage new manufacturers in the EV technology, while also encouraging the existing automobile manufacturers to diversify in the domain of EV manufacturing.

Electric vehicles, or EVs, are not only good for the environment but are also more efficient than traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, read the statement.

As the rising petrol and other fuel prices have contributed to the customers' desire to switch to electric vehicles, EVs are not only cost-effective but also possess tax advantages.

Chhattisgarh government have announced its own EV policy to jumpstart the adoption and manufacturing of EVs in the state.

The government aims for rapid adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) so that BEVs account for 15 per cent of all new vehicle registrations by 2027 and bring about a material improvement in the environment of Chhattisgarh by reducing emissions from the transport sector.

Skill Centers with provision for training related to jobs in the EV ecosystem are also to be set up in the state which will result in job creation. Further, the government has also planned to set up a recycling ecosystem for batteries.

To encourage people to opt for electric vehicles, the state government has announced 100 per cent state GST (SGST) reimbursement and the registration fees on the sale of electric buses and electric goods carriages sold and registered in the State during the policy period.

The government also announced to reimburse the SGST for EV manufacturing (during the policy period) as well.

The state government will also establish high-level industrial plans that would set clear targets supporting the state's EV vision. The government will also introduce an online portal for information regarding EVs, applying for EV-related incentives, information regarding charging infrastructure, etc.

Companies manufacturing EVs, components of EV and EV batteries, and charging infrastructure will also be incentivised with capital subsidy, it said.

Further, it mentioned that the state government has decided to allocate 500-1,000 acres of land for developing EV Parks with plug-and-play internal infrastructure, common facilities and necessary external infrastructure. This industrial park will attract manufacturers across the EV ecosystem. An incubation centre for handholding startups will also be planned in the EV Park.

Chhattisgarh will also create platforms and programs for industry participation and explore the possibilities of entering into MoU with Lithium Cell Manufactures/ EV auto components to start EV components and assembly in the State.

It shall provide a capital subsidy of 25 per cent to the selected Energy Operators on the charging equipment/ machinery to the first 300 fast-charging stations commissioned in the State up to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh per station, it assured.

The state government will also provide 100 per cent SGST reimbursement to the Energy Operators for purchasing batteries to be used in switching / swapping stations. A provision of mobile charging vans to provide on-road assistance for EV users who run out of charge shall also be explored so that they can reach the nearest charging station with minimum travel. (ANI)

