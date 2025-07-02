Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Government has notified an amendment to the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, permitting state government employees to invest in shares, securities, debentures, and mutual funds, in line with the provisions applicable to Central Government employees.

The General Administration Department has notified the new amendment to the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, which has been implemented by introducing a new sub-clause under Rule 19, with the objective of ensuring transparency in financial transactions.

However, the notification clearly stipulates that intraday trading, BTST (Buy Today Sell Tomorrow), Futures and Options (F&O), and investment activities in cryptocurrencies shall remain prohibited.

Earlier today, the Nifty ended 88 points lower, while the Sensex closed 288 points lower. Among sectors, the Metal index outperformed, rallying 1.41 per cent, whereas the Realty index lost the most, shedding 1.44 per cent.

India's strong domestic fundamentals, a responsive RBI, and good monsoon conditions have been supporting the financial markets. US markets are hitting all-time highs, and the US dollar is weakening; as a result, emerging markets like India are benefiting.

A comfortable inflation number in India also somewhat supported the domestic equity indices recently. (ANI)

