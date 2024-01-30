Bilaspur, Jan 30 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh High Court has issued a notice to former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on a petition challenging his election as an MLA in recent assembly polls over alleged violation of the model code.

The copy of the order issued by Justice Parth Prateem Sahu on Monday became available on Tuesday.

The petition was filed by BJP MP Vijay Baghel who had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election against Bhupesh Baghel from the Patan seat.

Vijay Baghel contended that Bhupesh Baghel violated the provision of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 by taking out a procession after 5 pm in Patan constituency on November 15, said petitioner's counsel TK Jha.

The petitioner seeks to nullify the election of Bhupesh Baghel and bar him from contesting for six years, he said.

The high court has posted the matter for the next hearing on February 26.

