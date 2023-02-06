Bilaspur, Feb 6 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh High Court on Monday issued a notice to the secretariat of the governor seeking a reply in two weeks on petitions filed against the delay in giving assent to two bills passed in the Assembly on reservations in jobs and education.

The petitions have been filed by the Congress-led government of Bhupesh Baghel and advocate Himank Saluja, the latter's counsel Shailendra Shukla said.

The bench of Justice Rajni Dubey has issued notice to the governor's secretariat, Shukla said.

While senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and state advocate general Satish Chandra Verma are appearing on behalf of the Baghel government, Saluja's counsels are Shukla and senior advocate Nirmal Shukla.

As per the state government counsel Sibal's argument in court, the governor has to give assent to any bill passed in the Assembly or send it to the President and cannot keep it pending for a long time without assigning any reason.

On December 2, 2022, the Assembly had passed two reservation amendment bills related to reservations in government jobs and educational institutions.

These bills earmarked 32 per cent quota for Scheduled Tribes, 27 per cent for Other Backward Classes, 13 per cent for Scheduled Caste and 4 per cent for economically weaker sections (EWS), which took the total reservation in the state to 76 per cent.

Governor Anusuiya Uike is yet to give assent to the two bills passed in the state Assembly.

