Rajnandgaon, Nov 10 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men when she went for a morning walk in a town in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said on Wednesday.

The police have apprehended the accused and two of their accomplices, including a minor, who were present at scene of the crime, which took place on November 7, an official said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday in Dongargaon town when the victim had gone for a morning walk with her friends, the official said.

The four accused forcibly took the girl on a motorcycle to a forest in nearby Danitola village, where two of them raped and abandoned her, he said.

The victim somehow managed to reach home and narrated the ordeal to her parents who then lodged a complaint with the police, the official said.

The police on Monday arrested Gajendra Korram (18) and Salik Nishad (18), who allegedly raped the girl, and Ritesh (23), while the minor accomplice has been detained, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further probe is underway, the official added.

