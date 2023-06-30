Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 30 (ANI): In a joint operation, Awapalli police and CRPF personnel arrested an alleged Naxal associate from Bijapur district with bundles of Rs 2,000 notes amounting to Rs 6.2 lakh.

The Basaguda Commander of Naxal has given cash to the accused Mahesh Badse for depositing in different banks. About Rs 1.20 lakh has been deposited till now, said a police official on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India recently withdrew the Rs 2000 currency note from circulation.

Further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Naxals had killed two villagers in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, on Thursday, a police official said.

According to the District Sukma Police, the Naxals killed two villagers named Madvi Ganga (Deputy Sarpanch of Tadmetla) and Kawasi Sukka (Shikshadoot) by holding 'Jan Adalat' (people's court) on June 28.

"Deputy Sarpanch Madvi was making villagers & rural children aware of the benefits of public welfare schemes like the Aadhaar Card, Ration Card, Food Scheme, and Ayushman Card. Kawasi Sukka was teaching the children in sensitive areas like Tadmetla so that they could contribute to the development of society and the area", the police said.

The police further said, "As naxals were losing their ground because people are getting aware and educated, they killed Sukka out of frustration." (ANI)

