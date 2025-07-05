Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 5 (ANI): One Naxal was killed in an ongoing encounter with Dantewada - Bijapur District Reserve Guard (DRG) in the forest of the Indravati National Park area, on the borders of Bijapur- Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh, as per officials.

Meanwhile, on July 1, the Chhattisgarh government and central government intensified the campaign to eradicate Naxalism. Under this, a target has been set to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.

Narayanpur Collector Pratishtha Mamgai said that a survey was conducted for housing for all Naxal victims and surrendered Naxalites, and all eligible beneficiaries have been approved for PM housing.

Speaking to ANI, Mamgai said, "Under the government's policy, a survey was conducted for housing for all Naxal victims and surrendered Naxalites, and under this survey, all eligible beneficiaries have been approved for PM housing. Additionally, we strive to ensure that people can enroll in various courses offered at the Livelihood College based on their interests. Under this, 110 people are undergoing training. This training is being conducted in three to four disciplines. For instance, courses for taxi drivers, plumbers, and water distribution are ongoing, so our effort is to enable as many people as possible to take up a course of their interest and earn a livelihood through it."

"Whenever Naxal victims and surrendered Naxalites come to us, we provide them aid to start a new livelihood and try to make them beneficiaries of all the government schemes. Through training, they will get new means of employment," she added.

In Chhattisgarh's new Naxal rehabilitation policy, arrangements are being made to secure the future of surrendered Naxalites. Under this initiative, dedicated Naxalites are being trained according to their proficiency in the Livelihood College, focusing on skill development and upgradation at the district level. After completing this training, they will also receive a monthly allowance of ten thousand rupees for a period of three years to support their employment or self-employment.

Former Naxalites are being given skill development training in special training camps run by the government through the Livelihood College at Narayanpur district headquarters. Surrendered Naxalites are moving on the path of becoming self-reliant and are raising their families. The surrendered Naxalites taking training in these camps seem satisfied with the present while expressing regret over their past.

At Narayanpur's Livelihood College, surrendered Naxalites are receiving technical education in sewing, embroidery, masonry, plumbing, driving, and computer skills. (ANI)

