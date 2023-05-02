Narayanpur, May 2 (PTI) A hardcore Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head surrendered before Narayanpur police in southern Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, an official said.

Also Read | Go Airlines Moves NCLT, Says Pratt & Whitney Not Supplying Spare Engines That Resulted in Grounding of 25 Aircrafts.

Motu Ram Mandavi alias Manoj Mandavi, the commander of the Naxal local organisational squad (LOS), surrendered before Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Pushkar Sharma, he said.

Also Read | Defamation Case: No Interim Relief for Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi As Gujarat High Court Reserves Order on Revision Plea.

Mandavi, a resident of Marameta village in Bhairamgarh police station of Bijapur district, was involved in Maoist activities since 2009 and had played a crucial role in executing three incidents of violence, SP Sharma said.

He was allegedly involved in the murder of a villager in Kachhapal village in 2010 and two ambush attacks on security forces at Kodaliyar Michpara and Kutul Michingpara in 2013, he said.

Mandavi was recruited into the Balanar Militia in 2009. Subsequently, he joined Company Number 9 (also known as NIB Company) in 2010 and has since been serving as a commander in the LOS, he said.

Disenchanted with the ideology and meaningless violence, Mandavi decided to shun the Naxalite path. He was also impressed by the Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy, the official said.

Mandavi used to carry a 12 bore and a SLR gun and has surrendered with weapons, he added.

The surrendered Naxalite will be provided all the benefits and facilities provisioned under the rehabilitation policy and will receive an immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)