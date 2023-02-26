Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were in Chhattisgarh to attend the 85th plenary session of the party, visited the historical and archaeological city of Sirpur in Mahasamund district on Sunday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also accompanied the Gandhis to Sirpur.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi visited the Laxman Devalaya temple. They also visited the Surang Tila and Tivardeo Vihar. During the visit, Rahul Gandhi met the members of Patel family near Tivar Dev Vihar.

Sirpur is an archaeological site located on the banks of the Mahanadi river. In ancient times, Sirpur used to be an important city and was known as Shreepur. Shreepur was the capital of Dakshin Kosala between the fifth and eighth centuries.

Sirpur is known for its diverse cultural and architectural heritage. The Somvanshi kings had constructed the Ram temple and the Laxman temple in this ancient city.

The ancient Laxman temple, which is made of bricks, is a famous tourist destination. Moreover, ancient Buddhist monasteries have also been found in excavation here.

Sirpur has been the centre of Vaishnava, Shaiva, Jain and Buddhist cultures as well. (ANI)

