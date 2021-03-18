Raipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 1,066 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities, taking the infection count in the state to 3,20,783 and death toll to 3,920, a health official said.

This is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day in over two months.

On January 9, the state had recorded 1,014 cases.

The number of recoveries reached 3,10,838 in the state after a total of 26 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 260 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 6,025, the official said.

With 310 new cases, Raipur district's count rose to 58,247, including 824 deaths.

Among other districts, Durg recorded 281 new cases and Bilaspur 77, he said.

Of the latest fatalities recorded during the day, one took place on Thursday, three on Wednesday and one earlier, he added.

A total of 40,283 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the number of overall tests to 53,34,343 in the state.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,20,783, new cases 1,066, death toll 3,920, recovered 3,10,838, active cases 6,025, tests on Thursday 40,283, total tests 53,34,343.

