Raipur, Feb 23 (PTI) With the addition of 274 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, the tally in Chhattisgarh rose to 3,11,433, while the toll increased to 3,809, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 3,04,647 after 39 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 185 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 2,977 active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported 67 new cases, taking its total count to 55,249, including 804 deaths.

Durg recorded 50 new cases and Bilaspur 29, among other districts, he said.

Of the three fatalities recorded during the day, two took place on Monday and one earlier, he said.

With 24,044 samples tested on Tuesday, the number of tests in the state went up to 47,08,873.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,11,433, new cases 274, deaths 3,809, recovered 3,04,647, active cases 2,977, total tests so far 47,08,873.

