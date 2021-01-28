Raipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 412 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking its caseload to 3,04,319 and death toll to 3,682, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,96,187 after 61 people were discharged from hospitals and 677 completed home isolation.

There are now 4,450 active cases, the official added.

Raipur district accounted for 115 of the new cases, taking its total to 53,106, including 774 deaths.

Durg recorded 63 new cases, Bilaspur 48 and Rajnandgaon 26, among other districts.

Of five fatalities recorded during the day, three took place on Thursday and two on Wednesday, the official said.

With 20,074 samples tested on Thursday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 41,63,046.

During a data reconciliation process, 6,928 positive cases detected earlier were added to the tally. Of them, 6,898 patient have already recovered while 30 died, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,04,319, New cases 412, Death toll 3,682, Recovered 2,96,187, Active cases 4,450, New tests 20,074, total tests 41,63,046.

