Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat attended a book launch event in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, organised in memory of former RSS functionary Kashinath Gore.

Bhagwat released a souvenir on Saturday, which was focused on the life work of Gore on the occasion.

RSS chief mentioned that whenever he came to Bilaspur, he felt the presence of Kashinath Gore.

"Even if we say that Kashinath was a volunteer of the Sangh, the description of his life is complete. Because the first Sarsanghchalak Doctor Saheb used to say, the personality of a volunteer is such that it attracts people. If anyone met Kashinath once, he would develop a bond with him," RSS chief Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat highlighted the normal life that Kashinath Gore used to live and said that while people look towards great men for inspiration.

Invoking the name of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Bhagwat said, "People think they cannot be a great personality like Shivaji Maharaj. He was a great man. People think that if someone has to be like Shivaji, then let that be someone in the neighbour's house, not in our own house. One should strive to be a good person, keep their family and society happy, and keep moving forward on the path of progress as much as possible."

Chairing the program, Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, also mentioned that Gore dedicated every moment of his life for the nation.

Singh added, "He set an example in every role - volunteer, householder, government servant. His entire family remained engaged in national work; that tradition continues even today. His personality is cited as an example even today." (ANI)

