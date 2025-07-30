Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Security forces neutralised a Naxalite in an encounter on Wednesday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), P Sundarraj, "A Naxalite, identified as a Kerlapal Area Committee Member, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, has been eliminated in the Donginpara encounter. Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans sustained injuries due to a pressure IED blast in this operation. Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) launcher weapon, a large quantity of explosives, and Maoist materials were recovered from the encounter site."

On Tuesday, an encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan said. According to police, the encounter between joint forces of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Task Force (STF) and Naxalites was underway.

Earlier on Sunday, four bodies of uniformed Naxals were recovered by security forces during a joint operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a senior police official said.

According to IG Police, P Sundarraj, multiple security units are involved in anti-Naxal efforts across the state.

These include the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Bastar Fighters, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and others.

"DRG, STF, Bastar Fighters, COBRA, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, CF and other security forces are continuously carrying out operations against Naxals. As part of that, on 26 July, in the Bijapur District, Bijapur DRG and other security forces conducted a joint operation against the illegal Naxal outfit leaders... After the operation, bodies of four uniformed Naxals were recovered by the forces... DRG, COBRA and CRPF joint teams are carrying out search operations in the nearby areas," Sundarraj said in a statement. (ANI)

