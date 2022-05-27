Raipur, May 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday recorded one COVID-19 case, taking the tally to 11,52,418, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The lone case, at a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent, was reported in Raipur, while 13 districts have no active case at the moment, he said.

The recovery count increased by five to touch 11,38,333, leaving the state with 51 active cases, the official said.

With 3,290 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,30,186, he added.

