Raipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 42 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.23 per cent, taking the tally to 11,74,833, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,119, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 36 and stood at 11,60,002, leaving the state with 712 active cases, he said.

"Surguja led with 12 cases, followed by 11 in Raipur, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in 17 districts. With 1,883 samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,85,24,854," he added.

